Rochdale Tesco arrests: Police watchdog to investigate
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating claims that police used excessive force in arresting two Tesco shoppers filmed complaining they could not bulk-buy water.
Greater Manchester Police referred the case to the IOPC after receiving a complaint alleging excessive use of force and discrimination by the officers.
28 Sep 2018
