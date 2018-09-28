Tesco row arrests examined by watchdog
Video

Rochdale Tesco arrests: Police watchdog to investigate

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating claims that police used excessive force in arresting two Tesco shoppers filmed complaining they could not bulk-buy water.

Greater Manchester Police referred the case to the IOPC after receiving a complaint alleging excessive use of force and discrimination by the officers.

