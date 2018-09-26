Trans vicar leads church diversity push

Video

A transgender vicar has led a unique project to bring together a collection of churches to foster better diversity in the Church of England.

Twelve churches in Manchester have joined together to form the first inclusive deanery.

Canon Rachel Mann was inspired to act partly following the case of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life after believing the church would not accept her as a gay Christian.

The Withington Deanery sees each church commit to accepting all people, regardless of their race, sexuality, gender or disabilities.

Canon Mann, rector of the Church of St Nicholas in Burnage, became one of the first transgender priests to be ordained in the Church of England.

She said she knows what it is like to experience life "on the margins" of society.