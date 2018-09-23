Media player
Didsbury church's radical change after gay girl's suicide
Four years ago, 14-year-old Lizzie Lowe took her own life because she did not believe she would be accepted as a Christian who was also gay.
Since then her church, St James in Didsbury, Manchester, and its sister church Emmanuel, has formally become an inclusive church - embracing everyone, regardless of gender, race, disability or sexuality.
Lizzie's parents believe embracing inclusion could help save the lives of other teenagers.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out North West at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 24 September
