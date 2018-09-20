Video

Artists are going head-to-head in competitive painting competitions across Manchester.

Held in abandoned warehouses in the city, the knock-out contests pit artists against each other in 30-minute battles.

Starting with a blank canvas, they can paint anything they want to create a masterpiece in half an hour.

The winner of each heat goes on to the final, before the audience picks a winner.

Ten artists took part in the latest battle of the brushes, which one described as "exciting, but a bit nerve-wracking".