Manchester Art Battles: Making a 30-minute masterpiece
Artists are going head-to-head in competitive painting competitions across Manchester.
Held in abandoned warehouses in the city, the knock-out contests pit artists against each other in 30-minute battles.
Starting with a blank canvas, they can paint anything they want to create a masterpiece in half an hour.
The winner of each heat goes on to the final, before the audience picks a winner.
Ten artists took part in the latest battle of the brushes, which one described as "exciting, but a bit nerve-wracking".
20 Sep 2018
