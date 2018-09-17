New Manchester Dogs Home opens
New Manchester Dogs Home adoption centre opens

The new Manchester Dogs Home adoption centre has opened its doors - four years after the original building was destroyed in a fire which killed 60 canines.

In the weeks and months following the blaze, the public donated £2m to help build a new facility.

