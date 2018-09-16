The 'stigma' around domestic abuse of men

Video

A man who was killed by his violent wife hid the abuse he suffered because he was "embarrassed", his former partner says.

Solicitor David Edwards, 51, was stabbed through the heart by his wife Sharon at their Lancashire home just weeks after their wedding in 2015.

Debra Livesley, who has a daughter Mahalia from a previous relationship with Mr Edwards, told BBC Inside Out North West that she tried to persuade him to seek help.

