Andre Moura: Phone footage of custody arrest death
Phone footage shows the arrest of a man who died after he was found unresponsive in a police van.
Andre Moura, 30, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a domestic incident in Oldham in July.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating 10 officers from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident.
14 Sep 2018
