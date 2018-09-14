Funeral for children killed in house fire

Video

The funeral for four children who were killed in an arson attack on their home has taken place in Salford.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died in the blaze in Walkden, Greater Manchester, last December.

Pipers and drummers led their funeral cortege, before their coffins - each decorated to reflect the children's interests - were taken into St Paul's Church.