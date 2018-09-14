How cars could power your home
Scientists at the University of Salford say they have devised a new way of saving on domestic electricity bills with a system that allows the power stored in an electric car to be transferred to a home.

It is envisaged that recharging cars when demand is low and returning energy to the grid when it is high, so-called vehicle-to-grid technology, could help householders generate income and support the increasing use of renewable energy.

