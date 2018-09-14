Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salford scientists show how cars could power your home
Scientists at the University of Salford say they have devised a new way of saving on domestic electricity bills with a system that allows the power stored in an electric car to be transferred to a home.
It is envisaged that recharging cars when demand is low and returning energy to the grid when it is high, so-called vehicle-to-grid technology, could help householders generate income and support the increasing use of renewable energy.
-
14 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45516816/salford-scientists-show-how-cars-could-power-your-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window