First Down's Syndrome running club
Manchester pilot for Down's syndrome running club

A running club for people with Down's syndrome has been set up in Manchester.

The group in Didsbury - the first to be set up by the Down's Syndrome Association - is made up of volunteers and runners who meet each week to jog and socialise.

  • 06 Sep 2018
