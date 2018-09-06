Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester pilot for Down's syndrome running club
A running club for people with Down's syndrome has been set up in Manchester.
The group in Didsbury - the first to be set up by the Down's Syndrome Association - is made up of volunteers and runners who meet each week to jog and socialise.
-
06 Sep 2018
