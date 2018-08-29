Media player
'Noisy' Oldham village clock chimes complaint
A village clock is "too loud" and causing sleepless nights, according to a complaint made to Oldham Council.
The recently restored clock at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, Oldham has been chiming on the hour since 1899.
It broke two years ago but environmental health officers have received a formal complaint from a member of the public saying it's keeping them awake at night.
Other people in the village say it doesn't bother them. The council is investigating.
29 Aug 2018
