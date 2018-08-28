Comedy fan turns boat into Del Boy's van
A fan of BBC comedy classic Only Fools and Horses has turned his narrowboat into a replica of Del Boy and Rodney's Reliant Robin van.

Tony Vaughan, from Greater Manchester, says he came up with the idea "after a few pints" in his local pub.

