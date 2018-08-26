Video

Art lover have a month left to view Manchester's Bee in the City art trail, which features more than 100 colourful designs.

One artist behind the trail has said he was "honoured" to create his bee, named Bee Lieve in Manchester.

It features city landmarks including the Palace Hotel and Central Library, as well as mills and the now-demolished Sun Inn pub.

It also pays homage to the Manchester's Roman links, showing the bee riding a chariot and wearing a Roman helmet.

Street artist Kelzo said he had "a personal fascination" with local history.

He added: "The first thing I thought of was doing something that was relevant to the city's history because a lot of people are visiting from all over the world.

"I think it's a great thing that people learn the history."

The bees remain on show until 23 September and will later be auctioned off.