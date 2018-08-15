Giant puppet brings Gulliver to life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolton's giant 26ft puppet brings Gulliver to life
A giant custom-made puppet has been entertaining children in Bolton.
The 26ft puppet, which made from tissue paper and took six weeks to build, will feature in the Octagon Theatre's outdoor production of Gulliver's Travels in Queens Park.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-45186809/bolton-s-giant-26ft-puppet-brings-gulliver-to-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window