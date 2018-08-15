Giant puppet brings Gulliver to life
Bolton's giant 26ft puppet brings Gulliver to life

A giant custom-made puppet has been entertaining children in Bolton.

The 26ft puppet, which made from tissue paper and took six weeks to build, will feature in the Octagon Theatre's outdoor production of Gulliver's Travels in Queens Park.

