Man 'let down' by baby headstone mix-up

Father grieved at wrong grave for 30 years due to misplaced headstone
A council has apologised after a man discovered he had been grieving for his daughter at the wrong grave for 30 years because of a misplaced headstone.
George Salt's daughter Victoria died less than two days after being born in July 1988 and was buried at Southern Cemetery in Manchester.
Mr Salt said he felt "let down" that he found out by being faced with an empty spot where the gravestone had been.
Manchester City Council apologised for the distress he has suffered.
08 Aug 2018
