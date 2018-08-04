Video

The founder of telecoms giant TalkTalk has spent millions of pounds of his own money helping to regenerate his home town because "you can't take it with you".

Neil McArthur has bought empty shops, encouraged public art, financed a sports centre and renovated the disused railway station in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

He said his spending was all part of a decade-long regeneration plan and other towns could do the same.

People just needed to "get organised... and start planning," he said.