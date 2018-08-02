Media player
Man leapt from Ancoats flat after murdering partner
A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before jumping from a window on to a car and attacking passers-by has been found guilty of her murder.
Michael Marler, 37, was convicted of 24-year-old Danielle Richardson's murder at Manchester Crown Court.
Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, is due to be sentenced on Friday.
02 Aug 2018
