Man murdered girlfriend after drugs binge
A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before jumping from a window on to a car and attacking passers-by has been found guilty of her murder.

Michael Marler, 37, was convicted of 24-year-old Danielle Richardson's murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

  • 02 Aug 2018