Salford Snack Shack helps hungry children in school holidays
A scheme to help children who could be going hungry during the school holidays has been set up in Salford.
The Snack Shack teaches youngsters how to cook a meal and they then get to take a bag of the ingredients to try it at home.
Meanwhile, the Trussell Trust, the UK's biggest network of food banks, has appealed for donations to deal with an expected increase in demand for emergency supplies for children this summer.
03 Aug 2018
