Video

Comedian Adam Hills has been showing off his ball skills while preparing to take part in an international rugby league match.

The Last Leg host is a member of the Warrington Wolves Physically Disabled Rugby League team and regularly travels from London to Cheshire to play with the side.

The team, which only formed in February, will face a side from Hills' boyhood favourites South Sydney Rabbitohs in a Challenge Cup game later in the year.

Hills, who was born without a right foot, said the side gives players who "thought they would never play rugby league either again or ever" to run out at "big stadiums and play proper games".