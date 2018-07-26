Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Paul McCartney returns to Cavern Club for secret gig
Sir Paul McCartney went back to where he once belonged with a secret gig at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.
About 250 people crammed into the club to hear the 28-song set.
The set list ranged from classics he performed when the Beatles started out at the Cavern in the early '60s to songs from his new solo album.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44975332/sir-paul-mccartney-returns-to-cavern-club-for-secret-gigRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window