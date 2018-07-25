Ambulance hit with parking ticket
Footage of an ambulance being given a ticket for parking on double yellow lines outside a supermarket has been shared online.

A Facebook video showed a North West Ambulance Service crew being ticketed outside a Tesco store in Northwich, Cheshire, on Tuesday.

Car park operators Euro Parking Services have since apologised and said the ticket would be overturned immediately.

