The 101 bee sculptures that will take over Manchester's streets this summer have been revealed.

The Bee in the City public art trail features statues designed by professional and emerging artists.

Some of the city's famous names including Manchester United, Manchester City and Coronation Street have all been honoured with their own design.

The trail runs from 23 July to 23 September and all the bees will then be auctioned off for the We Love MCR Charity.