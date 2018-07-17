Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Left for dead' artist back in saddle after brain surgery
Mick Robertson was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bike in Salford last summer.
At the time, he was working on his first children's book, but it was put to one side while he recovered.
A year on, his book has been published and he has got back in the saddle after realising he missed cycling "too much" not to do it.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44848360/left-for-dead-artist-back-in-saddle-after-brain-surgeryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window