Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man, 88, completes his 200th Parkrun
There may be a heatwave on but that did not stop Arthur Walsham, aged 88, complete a 5K Parkrun for the 200th time to a guard of honour.
A familiar face among Manchester runners, his fastest marathon time was 2 hours and 21 minutes at the age of 41.
-
15 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window