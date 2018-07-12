Moor Fires: Mountain Rescue's key role
Moor fires: Oldham Mountain Rescue team helps firefighters

Volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue have been using their knowledge of the area to support firefighters tackling moorland fires in Greater Manchester.

They has been working for 17 days on the "longest continuous deployment" in the team's history.

