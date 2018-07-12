Media player
Moor fires: Oldham Mountain Rescue team helps firefighters
Volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue have been using their knowledge of the area to support firefighters tackling moorland fires in Greater Manchester.
They has been working for 17 days on the "longest continuous deployment" in the team's history.
12 Jul 2018
