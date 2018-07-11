Media player
World Cup 2018: Kieran Trippier 'inspiring' former school's pupils
Staff at England star Kieran Trippier's former school have said the Three Lions star's rise to the top has inspired the next generation of children there.
The Bury-born right-back, who also plays for Tottenham Hotspur, attended Woodhey High School in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester.
Teachers have also been remembering their former pupil's classroom antics and talent for PE.
11 Jul 2018
