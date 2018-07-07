Is this Britain's most pampered pooch?

Media player
Dog treats: Is Princess Cleopatra UK's most pampered pooch?
Princess Cleopatra Superchill - or Cleo - is a Staffordshire bull terrier that has massages, manicures and chauffer-driven luxury.
Owner Anthony Welsh said he had spent more than £40,000 on treats but it was worth it as "she makes me smile every single day".
07 Jul 2018
