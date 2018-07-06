Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS at 70: Ex-midwife celebrates joint birthday
A former midwife who was born on the day the NHS began has gone back to hospital to celebrate her 70th birthday.
Lindy Mirabitur returned to Royal Oldham Hospital for the occasion - and took the opportunity to meet Aleyah, the first baby born that day.
-
06 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44728243/nhs-at-70-ex-midwife-celebrates-joint-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window