Video

As a child, June Rosen was granted a ringside seat as history was made.

Seventy years ago Nye Bevan, the man who created the NHS, stayed at her family home on the edge of Manchester before he officially launched the service.

June's father was a local councillor and the family were used to notable Labour politicians visiting their home.

But even she realised 5 July 1948 was a special day, not least because she served Mr Bevan breakfast before he went to open the first NHS hospital.

Park Hospital later became Trafford General Hospital, and June would go on to become an NHS physiotherapist, working for the service for more than 60 years.