A giant bee sculpture which celebrates Manchester's most famous nightclub was unveiled at a Hacienda show.

Designed by artist Justin Eagleton, it features images of Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis and Happy Mondays' dancer Mark 'Bez' Berry.

The sculpture is one of more than 100 bees that will be brightening up the city this summer in a free public art trail called Bee in the City.

The Hac-Bee-Ender can be seen at The Printworks in Manchester city centre from 23 July.