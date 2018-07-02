Mayor to seek moor fire government support
Winter Hill fire: Mayor to seek moorland fire government support

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is to ask the government for more help in dealing with the moorland fires which have broken out in the region.

Crews have been battling blazes near Saddleworth Moor in Tameside and on Winter Hill near Bolton.

Andy Burnham thanked the fire service and said he would ask the government to take a "closer interest" in the fires.

