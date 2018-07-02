Media player
Winter Hill fire: Mayor to seek moorland fire government support
The Mayor of Greater Manchester is to ask the government for more help in dealing with the moorland fires which have broken out in the region.
Crews have been battling blazes near Saddleworth Moor in Tameside and on Winter Hill near Bolton.
Andy Burnham thanked the fire service and said he would ask the government to take a "closer interest" in the fires.
02 Jul 2018
