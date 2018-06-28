Smoke billows from plastics factory fire

Media player
Smoke billows from Rochdale plastics factory fire
Plumes of smoke billowing from a plastics factory fire in Rochdale has been captured by people on their mobile phones.
The fire on Moss Bridge Road, which is now under control, involved a large quantity of plastic and spread to an adjacent building.
