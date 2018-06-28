Helicopters used in moorland firefighting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Helicopters help fight fire near Saddleworth Moor

Helicopters are being used in the effort to fight the fire near Saddleworth Moor.

One has been provided by water firm United Utilities and is being used to collect water from a nearby reservoir and drop it on the moorland.

A Chinook helicopter was due to fly from Hampshire to move water-pumping equipment but Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that was "no longer required".

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Moor firefighters 'very, very tired'