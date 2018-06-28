Firefighters on moor 'very, very tired'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crews fighting fire near Saddleworth Moor 'very tired'

Firefighters working to contain a blaze near Saddleworth Moor are "very, very tired", a senior officer has said.

Over 100 officers have been working on the fire, which began on Sunday and now covers an area of 7 sq miles (18 sq km).

Soldiers have now arrived in the area to support the work of the firefighters.

  • 28 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Moor timelapse shows flames spread