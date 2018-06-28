Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crews fighting fire near Saddleworth Moor 'very tired'
Firefighters working to contain a blaze near Saddleworth Moor are "very, very tired", a senior officer has said.
Over 100 officers have been working on the fire, which began on Sunday and now covers an area of 7 sq miles (18 sq km).
Soldiers have now arrived in the area to support the work of the firefighters.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44644037/crews-fighting-fire-near-saddleworth-moor-very-tiredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window