Moor timelapse shows flames spread

Saddleworth Moor fire: Timelapse shows flames spreading
Timelapse footage showing the spread of the fire on Saddleworth Moor has been shared online.
The clip shows the blaze illuminating the night sky.
27 Jun 2018
