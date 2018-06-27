Drones capture extent of vast moors fire

Media player
Saddleworth Moor fire: Drones capture vast moorland blaze
Firefighters are battling a huge moorland fire which is continuing to spread in Greater Manchester.
The blaze on Saddleworth Moor, which measures 3.7miles (6km), has been raging since Sunday night.
About 150 people have been affected by evacuations in Carrbrook, near Stalybridge, and some schools have been shut.
27 Jun 2018
