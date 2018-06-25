Jamaica Police discuss murder of British couple
Jamaica Police talk about inquiry into British couple's murder

Police in Jamaica have released details of the investigation into the murder of British couple Charlie and Gayle Anderson.

Throyville Haughton, of the force, discussed how the couple's house had been set on fire.

The Andersons, from Manchester, had recently retired to the island and were found dead by neighbours in the house in Mount Pleasant, on Friday.

