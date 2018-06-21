Korean War Victoria Cross war hero dies

Media player
First soldier to receive VC from Queen Elizabeth II dies
The first soldier to be presented the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth II in 1952 has died aged 90.
Bill Speakman, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, was 24 years old when he was given the award for valour during the Korean War.
21 Jun 2018
