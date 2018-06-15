Knife attack boxer: My mum couldn't look at me
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Salford boxer Luke Evans back in ring after knife attack

Salford boxer Luke Evans is returning to the ring this weekend, 10 months after a knife attack left him with career-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old suffered serious cuts to his face in an altercation with a group in his local town centre.

He's made a full recovery and boxes at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Saturday 16 June.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he described the moment he saw his mum for the first time, a week after the attack: “When she opened the door she just burst out crying and it made me cry... she couldn’t even look at me, it broke my heart.”

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Helping boxers train during Ramadan