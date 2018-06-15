Video

Salford boxer Luke Evans is returning to the ring this weekend, 10 months after a knife attack left him with career-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old suffered serious cuts to his face in an altercation with a group in his local town centre.

He's made a full recovery and boxes at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Saturday 16 June.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he described the moment he saw his mum for the first time, a week after the attack: “When she opened the door she just burst out crying and it made me cry... she couldn’t even look at me, it broke my heart.”