Urban tree scheme to reduce flooding risk
More than 30 trees have been planted in pavements and front gardens across Greater Manchester as part of research project to reduce flooding.

Two studies, backed by United Utilities, are looking into how street trees could also help to improve water quality and boost people's wellbeing.

The utility company said it hopes the studies will provide a more eco-friendly solution to dealing with heavy downpours than building more sewers.

  • 12 Jun 2018