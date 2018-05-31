Media player
Cheshire sausage dog swelled to three times its normal size
Trevor the sausage dog went from wiener to whopper when a hole in his windpipe left air trapped under his skin in a rare condition.
But vets soon had the distended dachshund back to its saveloy-like self after a minor operation to "deflate" it from three times its normal size.
31 May 2018
