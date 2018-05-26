Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Muslims share food with homeless for Ramadan
A number of Muslims in Manchester have been sharing their food with homeless people as they break their fast after sunset.
During Ramadan Muslims do not eat, drink, smoke or have sex while the sun is up.
This year it runs from 16 May until mid-June.
-
26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44261894/manchester-muslims-share-food-with-homeless-for-ramadanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window