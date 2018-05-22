Bells at St Ann's Church, Manchester Town Hall and St Mary's Roman Catholic Church sounded
Bells toll to mark moment of Manchester Arena blast

At precisely 22:31 BST church bells rang out to mark the exact moment of last year's explosion at Manchester Arena, in memory of the 22 victims.

It followed a day of memorial events in the city on the first anniversary of the May 2017 attack.

Bells at St Ann's Church, Manchester Town Hall and St Mary's Roman Catholic Church sounded.

  • 22 May 2018