Minute's silence for bomb attack victims
A minute's silence has been held across the UK to remember the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack a year ago.

It was observed during a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of the blast that was attended by Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May.

  • 22 May 2018