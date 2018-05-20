Media player
Attack survivor Freya Lewis in Great Manchester Run
Freya Lewis, who was seriously injured in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert last year, has taken part in the 2.5k-long Junior Great Manchester Run.
The 15-year-old is raising money for the hospital that treated her.
Her father Nick said she had "proven to be very remarkable... we're proud beyond words".
20 May 2018
