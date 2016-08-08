Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winckley Square: £1.2m Preston renovation work starts
Work is starting on the £1.2m "sympathetic" renovation of a historic square in Preston.
The Winckley Square Gardens scheme was given the go ahead last year after the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund approved funding for almost £950,000.
The work should be completed in October.
Andrew Mather of the Preston Historical Society added: "The new plans for Winckley Square's sensitive restoration, which have been developed over the past three years, will ensure it continues to be a much loved part of Preston's heritage - a green oasis in the heart of the busy modern city - for years to come."
-
08 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-37008282/winckley-square-12m-preston-renovation-work-startsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window