Video

Work is starting on the £1.2m "sympathetic" renovation of a historic square in Preston.

The Winckley Square Gardens scheme was given the go ahead last year after the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund approved funding for almost £950,000.

The work should be completed in October.

Andrew Mather of the Preston Historical Society added: "The new plans for Winckley Square's sensitive restoration, which have been developed over the past three years, will ensure it continues to be a much loved part of Preston's heritage - a green oasis in the heart of the busy modern city - for years to come."