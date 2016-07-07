A duck has been beheaded
Duck beheaded in Rossendale children's centre break-in

A duck was beheaded and another died of shock after vandals broke into a children's centre in Lancashire.

Staff at Staghills Children's Centre in Newchurch, Rossendale, made the discovery after finding the duck house and chicken coop were damaged over the weekend.

One duck, called Donald, survived the attack.

