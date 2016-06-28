Woman, 91, targeted at cash machine

Video

A 91-year-old woman was targeted at a cash machine by a thief who distracted her with a leaflet and stole money from her.

She was withdrawing money from the Halifax on Market Street, Bury, when she was approached by a man at about 11:30 BST on 21 June.

He grabbed the money from the machine after blocking her view and ran off, as another woman tried to stop him along with a member of staff from the bank.

PC John Caulfield, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "I'm sure any decent person will struggle to understand how anybody could sink to such depths."