Terry "Turbo" Burrows, officially the world's fastest window cleaner for more than 20 years, is challenging rivals from around the UK to try to beat his world record time.
He set the Guinness World Record of 9.14 seconds in Blackpool in 2009, and is now in Manchester to see if he is still a "glass" above the rest.
Contenders have to clean three 1.143m high windows and the sill - crucially, no smears can be left.
The event coincides with the 80th anniversary of George Formby's hit When I'm Cleaning Windows.
07 Apr 2016
