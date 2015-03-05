Video

A butcher with outlets in Stalybridge and Glossop thinks he could be cashing on the next big food fad......squirrel pies.

John Merrick says regulars have given a thumbs-up to the filling which uses grey squirrels that have been professionally culled in North Lancashire and Cumbria.

It follows a recent TV programme by chef Jamie Oliver which featured the unusual pie filling.

But not everyone fancies squirrel as an alternative to steak and ale or cheese and onion, as BBC North West Tonight reports.